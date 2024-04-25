Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp [WAB] gain 28.75% so far this year. What now?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp [NYSE: WAB] surged by $14.9 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $163.38.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp stock has also gained 13.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WAB stock has inclined by 26.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 65.46% and gained 28.75% year-on date.

The market cap for WAB stock reached $28.92 billion, with 177.80 million shares outstanding and 175.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, WAB reached a trading volume of 3725371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp [WAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAB shares is $157.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $128 to $150, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on WAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp is set at 3.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAB in the course of the last twelve months was 28.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

WAB stock trade performance evaluation

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp [WAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.03. With this latest performance, WAB shares gained by 14.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.17 for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp [WAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.02, while it was recorded at 149.20 for the last single week of trading, and 122.50 for the last 200 days.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp [WAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp [WAB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp go to 12.15%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp [WAB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WAB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WAB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.