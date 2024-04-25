Mastercard Incorporated [MA] Revenue clocked in at $25.13 billion, up 8.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] loss -0.07% or -0.32 points to close at $462.50 with a heavy trading volume of 3983300 shares.

The daily chart for MA points out that the company has recorded 20.55% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, MA reached to a volume of 3983300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mastercard Incorporated [MA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $516.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Mastercard Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 6.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 62.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 38.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

Trading performance analysis for MA stock

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, MA shares dropped by -2.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.64 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 471.19, while it was recorded at 458.43 for the last single week of trading, and 424.65 for the last 200 days.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 19.49%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.