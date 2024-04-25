Market cap of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG] reaches 11.87M – now what?

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: GDHG] closed the trading session at $0.28.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -61.01 percent and weekly performance of 31.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -97.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -43.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, GDHG reached to a volume of 4255511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

GDHG stock trade performance evaluation

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.67. With this latest performance, GDHG shares dropped by -43.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.33 for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4193, while it was recorded at 0.2535 for the last single week of trading, and 5.2235 for the last 200 days.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GDHG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GDHG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GDHG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.