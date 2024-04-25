Market cap of Amesite Inc [AMST] reaches 8.51M – now what?

Amesite Inc [NASDAQ: AMST] gained 67.50% on the last trading session, reaching $3.35 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.75K shares, AMST reached a trading volume of 70381046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amesite Inc [AMST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMST shares is $40.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMST stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Amesite Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amesite Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

Trading performance analysis for AMST stock

Amesite Inc [AMST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 70.92. With this latest performance, AMST shares gained by 55.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.88 for Amesite Inc [AMST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.19, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 2.54 for the last 200 days.

Amesite Inc [AMST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amesite Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.92 and a Current Ratio set at 21.92.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Amesite Inc [AMST]

