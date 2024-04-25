Market Analysts see Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc [HLT] gaining to $245. Time to buy?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc [NYSE: HLT] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 3.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $204.70.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3129743 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc stands at 2.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.78%.

The market cap for HLT stock reached $51.62 billion, with 253.49 million shares outstanding and 246.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, HLT reached a trading volume of 3129743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc [HLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $214.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $168, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 30.31.

How has HLT stock performed recently?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc [HLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, HLT shares dropped by -2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.30 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 204.99, while it was recorded at 198.03 for the last single week of trading, and 173.78 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc [HLT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc go to 15.50%.

Insider trade positions for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc [HLT]

The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HLT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HLT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.