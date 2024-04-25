Market Analysts see Conoco Phillips [COP] gaining to $158. Time to buy?

Conoco Phillips [NYSE: COP] plunged by -$0.56 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $129.28.

Conoco Phillips stock has also gained 0.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COP stock has inclined by 18.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.74% and gained 11.58% year-on date.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for COP stock reached $151.40 billion, with 1.18 billion shares outstanding and 1.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.42M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 3808006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conoco Phillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $144.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Conoco Phillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Conoco Phillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Johnson Rice analysts kept a Accumulate rating on COP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conoco Phillips is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 17.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.29.

COP stock trade performance evaluation

Conoco Phillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.25 for Conoco Phillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.35, while it was recorded at 129.13 for the last single week of trading, and 117.39 for the last 200 days.

Conoco Phillips [COP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Conoco Phillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Conoco Phillips [COP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conoco Phillips go to -10.12%.

Conoco Phillips [COP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in COP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in COP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.