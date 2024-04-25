Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] Revenue clocked in at $5.56 billion, up 19.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Juniper Networks Inc [NYSE: JNPR] loss -1.45% or -0.52 points to close at $35.36 with a heavy trading volume of 5326067 shares.

The daily chart for JNPR points out that the company has recorded 41.67% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, JNPR reached to a volume of 5326067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $39.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $38 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on JNPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNPR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

Trading performance analysis for JNPR stock

Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, JNPR shares dropped by -4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.20 for Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.88, while it was recorded at 35.91 for the last single week of trading, and 31.37 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Juniper Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc go to 11.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Juniper Networks Inc [JNPR]

The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in JNPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.