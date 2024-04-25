JP Morgan lifts Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. [ODFL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. [NASDAQ: ODFL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.05% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.47%.

Over the last 12 months, ODFL stock rose by 10.07%. The one-year Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.94. The average equity rating for ODFL stock is currently 2.77, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.46 billion, with 217.93 million shares outstanding and 187.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, ODFL stock reached a trading volume of 4477642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. [ODFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ODFL shares is $216.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ODFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $443 to $446. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. stock. On November 27, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ODFL shares from 475 to 386.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is set at 8.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ODFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for ODFL in the course of the last twelve months was 52.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

ODFL Stock Performance Analysis:

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. [ODFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.47. With this latest performance, ODFL shares dropped by -10.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ODFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.26 for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. [ODFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 216.69, while it was recorded at 209.11 for the last single week of trading, and 204.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Fundamentals:

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

ODFL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ODFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. go to 10.60%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. [ODFL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ODFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ODFL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ODFL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.