HSBC Securities lifts Bunge Global SA [BG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bunge Global SA [NYSE: BG] price plunged by -3.49 percent to reach at -$3.83.

The one-year BG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.01. The average equity rating for BG stock is currently 1.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bunge Global SA [BG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BG shares is $115.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BG stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Bunge Global SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Bunge Global SA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bunge Global SA is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for BG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.14.

BG Stock Performance Analysis:

Bunge Global SA [BG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, BG shares gained by 5.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.47 for Bunge Global SA [BG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.69, while it was recorded at 108.24 for the last single week of trading, and 103.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bunge Global SA Fundamentals:

Bunge Global SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 2.13.

BG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bunge Global SA go to -9.10%.

Bunge Global SA [BG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.