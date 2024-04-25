Hookipa Pharma Inc [HOOK] Stock trading around $0.85 per share: What’s Next?

Hookipa Pharma Inc [NASDAQ: HOOK] jumped around 0.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.85 at the close of the session, up 11.11%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 551.43K shares, HOOK reached a trading volume of 10371106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hookipa Pharma Inc [HOOK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOK shares is $4.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hookipa Pharma Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Hookipa Pharma Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on HOOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hookipa Pharma Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

How has HOOK stock performed recently?

Hookipa Pharma Inc [HOOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.48. With this latest performance, HOOK shares gained by 20.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.83 for Hookipa Pharma Inc [HOOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7401, while it was recorded at 0.7640 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6712 for the last 200 days.

Hookipa Pharma Inc [HOOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hookipa Pharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Hookipa Pharma Inc [HOOK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hookipa Pharma Inc go to 14.50%.

Insider trade positions for Hookipa Pharma Inc [HOOK]

