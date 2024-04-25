Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] Stock trading around $14.38 per share: What’s Next?

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: HR] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.73%.

Over the last 12 months, HR stock dropped by -25.18%. The one-year Healthcare Realty Trust Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.94. The average equity rating for HR stock is currently 2.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.48 billion, with 380.96 million shares outstanding and 379.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, HR stock reached a trading volume of 4604487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $19 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on HR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for HR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.97.

HR Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.73. With this latest performance, HR shares gained by 6.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.19 for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.84, while it was recorded at 14.15 for the last single week of trading, and 15.79 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc [HR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.