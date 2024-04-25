General Dynamics Corp. [GD] Stock trading around $281.11 per share: What’s Next?

General Dynamics Corp. [NYSE: GD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.97% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.18%.

Over the last 12 months, GD stock rose by 25.22%. The one-year General Dynamics Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.19. The average equity rating for GD stock is currently 1.76, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $77.02 billion, with 273.60 million shares outstanding and 272.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, GD stock reached a trading volume of 3766086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on General Dynamics Corp. [GD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GD shares is $306.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GD stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alembic Global Advisors have made an estimate for General Dynamics Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2023, representing the official price target for General Dynamics Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $271, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on GD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Dynamics Corp. is set at 4.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for GD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for GD in the course of the last twelve months was 20.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

GD Stock Performance Analysis:

General Dynamics Corp. [GD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, GD shares gained by 0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.48 for General Dynamics Corp. [GD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 279.95, while it was recorded at 287.81 for the last single week of trading, and 248.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Dynamics Corp. Fundamentals:

General Dynamics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

GD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Dynamics Corp. go to 12.70%.

General Dynamics Corp. [GD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.