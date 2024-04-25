Edward Jones slashes price target on Essential Utilities Inc [WTRG] – find out why.

Essential Utilities Inc [NYSE: WTRG] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 0.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $36.54.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3490723 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Essential Utilities Inc stands at 2.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.08%.

The market cap for WTRG stock reached $9.99 billion, with 273.30 million shares outstanding and 272.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, WTRG reached a trading volume of 3490723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Essential Utilities Inc [WTRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTRG shares is $43.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTRG stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Essential Utilities Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Essential Utilities Inc stock. On February 06, 2023, analysts increased their price target for WTRG shares from 54 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Essential Utilities Inc is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has WTRG stock performed recently?

Essential Utilities Inc [WTRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.88. With this latest performance, WTRG shares gained by 0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.64 for Essential Utilities Inc [WTRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.68, while it was recorded at 35.86 for the last single week of trading, and 36.47 for the last 200 days.

Essential Utilities Inc [WTRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Essential Utilities Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

Earnings analysis for Essential Utilities Inc [WTRG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Essential Utilities Inc go to 5.20%.

Insider trade positions for Essential Utilities Inc [WTRG]

The top three institutional holders of WTRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in WTRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in WTRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.