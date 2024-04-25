E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH] Stock trading around $2.91 per share: What’s Next?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: EJH] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -1.69 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.91.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4107518 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd stands at 9.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.77%.

The market cap for EJH stock reached $51.97 million, with 17.86 million shares outstanding and 17.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 759.76K shares, EJH reached a trading volume of 4107518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99.

How has EJH stock performed recently?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, EJH shares gained by 118.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.49 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.94, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 7.44 for the last 200 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.45 and a Current Ratio set at 6.55.

Insider trade positions for E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd [EJH]

