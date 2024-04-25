BofA Securities lifts Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [NYSE: EW] gained 0.98% on the last trading session, reaching $88.61 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, EW reached a trading volume of 2550786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $95.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $77, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on EW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corp is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 82.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, EW shares dropped by -4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.04, while it was recorded at 87.14 for the last single week of trading, and 78.71 for the last 200 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corp go to 9.34%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Edwards Lifesciences Corp [EW]

The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.