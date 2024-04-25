Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT] Is Currently -4.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [NYSE: BXMT] price plunged by -4.60 percent to reach at -$0.88.

The one-year BXMT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.39. The average equity rating for BXMT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXMT shares is $20.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $24, while BTIG Research kept a Buy rating on BXMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXMT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.91.

BXMT Stock Performance Analysis:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, BXMT shares dropped by -10.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.60 for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.51, while it was recorded at 18.62 for the last single week of trading, and 21.09 for the last 200 days.

BXMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc go to 2.17%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BXMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BXMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BXMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.