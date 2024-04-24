why HashiCorp Inc [HCP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.29

HashiCorp Inc [NASDAQ: HCP] gained 18.74% or 4.6 points to close at $29.15 with a heavy trading volume of 16493755 shares.

The daily chart for HCP points out that the company has recorded 44.09% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, HCP reached to a volume of 16493755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HashiCorp Inc [HCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCP shares is $28.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCP stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for HashiCorp Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2024, representing the official price target for HashiCorp Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $30, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on HCP stock. On December 08, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for HCP shares from 36 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HashiCorp Inc is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.38.

Trading performance analysis for HCP stock

HashiCorp Inc [HCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.20. With this latest performance, HCP shares gained by 7.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.47 for HashiCorp Inc [HCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.54, while it was recorded at 24.97 for the last single week of trading, and 24.41 for the last 200 days.

HashiCorp Inc [HCP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

HashiCorp Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.38 and a Current Ratio set at 3.38.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at HashiCorp Inc [HCP]

The top three institutional holders of HCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HCP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HCP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.