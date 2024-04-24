Sunpower Corp [SPWR] Revenue clocked in at $1.69 billion, down -59.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Sunpower Corp [NASDAQ: SPWR] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -8.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.96.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10976419 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sunpower Corp stands at 11.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.86%.

The market cap for SPWR stock reached $343.94 million, with 175.48 million shares outstanding and 51.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.65M shares, SPWR reached a trading volume of 10976419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunpower Corp [SPWR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $3.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 3.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Sunpower Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-24-24. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Sunpower Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5.50 to $4, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on SPWR stock. On January 08, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for SPWR shares from 6 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunpower Corp is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

How has SPWR stock performed recently?

Sunpower Corp [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.15. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -28.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.30 for Sunpower Corp [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.92, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 5.13 for the last 200 days.

Sunpower Corp [SPWR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sunpower Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.94.

Insider trade positions for Sunpower Corp [SPWR]

The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SPWR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SPWR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.