Mizuho lifts Healthpeak Properties Inc. [DOC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: DOC] gained 1.21% on the last trading session, reaching $18.45 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.80M shares, DOC reached a trading volume of 6206560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [DOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $21.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $18 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.16.

Trading performance analysis for DOC stock

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [DOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.54. With this latest performance, DOC shares gained by 5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.91 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.64, while it was recorded at 18.15 for the last single week of trading, and 18.70 for the last 200 days.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [DOC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to -12.59%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Healthpeak Properties Inc. [DOC]

The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DOC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DOC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.