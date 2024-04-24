LKQ Corp [LKQ] Revenue clocked in at $13.87 billion, down -12.85% YTD: What’s Next?

LKQ Corp [NASDAQ: LKQ] slipped around -7.28 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $41.65 at the close of the session, down -14.88%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, LKQ reached a trading volume of 9654027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LKQ Corp [LKQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LKQ shares is $61.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LKQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for LKQ Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for LKQ Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LKQ Corp is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for LKQ in the course of the last twelve months was 11.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.53.

How has LKQ stock performed recently?

LKQ Corp [LKQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.02. With this latest performance, LKQ shares dropped by -21.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.80 for LKQ Corp [LKQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.96, while it was recorded at 47.24 for the last single week of trading, and 49.77 for the last 200 days.

LKQ Corp [LKQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

LKQ Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.53 and a Current Ratio set at 1.47.

Earnings analysis for LKQ Corp [LKQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKQ Corp go to 33.50%.

Insider trade positions for LKQ Corp [LKQ]

The top three institutional holders of LKQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in LKQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in LKQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.