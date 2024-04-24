JP Morgan slashes price target on CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] – find out why.

CommScope Holding Company Inc [NASDAQ: COMM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.14% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.40%.

Over the last 12 months, COMM stock dropped by -77.96%. The one-year CommScope Holding Company Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.36. The average equity rating for COMM stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $211.89 million, with 212.11 million shares outstanding and 208.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, COMM stock reached a trading volume of 4399419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $1.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2024, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on COMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

COMM Stock Performance Analysis:

CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, COMM shares dropped by -24.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.51 for CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4133, while it was recorded at 0.9762 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5448 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CommScope Holding Company Inc Fundamentals:

CommScope Holding Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 2.03.

CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in COMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in COMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.