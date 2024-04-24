For Nucor Corp. [NUE], Analyst sees a rise to $240. What next?

Nucor Corp. [NYSE: NUE] plunged by -$16.99 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $174.64.

Nucor Corp. stock has also loss -9.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NUE stock has inclined by 1.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.54% and gained 0.34% year-on date.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for NUE stock reached $42.04 billion, with 244.90 million shares outstanding and 239.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, NUE reached a trading volume of 4845758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nucor Corp. [NUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $205.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Nucor Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Nucor Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $151, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on NUE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corp. is set at 5.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.35.

NUE stock trade performance evaluation

Nucor Corp. [NUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, NUE shares dropped by -10.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.55 for Nucor Corp. [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 190.85, while it was recorded at 188.24 for the last single week of trading, and 171.16 for the last 200 days.

Nucor Corp. [NUE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Nucor Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.35 and a Current Ratio set at 3.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nucor Corp. [NUE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corp. go to -7.50%.

Nucor Corp. [NUE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NUE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.