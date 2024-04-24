Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE] stock Resumed by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $6

Fate Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: FATE] loss -5.02% or -0.24 points to close at $4.54 with a heavy trading volume of 4022303 shares.

The daily chart for FATE points out that the company has recorded 127.00% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, FATE reached to a volume of 4022303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FATE shares is $7.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FATE stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fate Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $115 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Fate Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $7, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on FATE stock. On January 06, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FATE shares from 46 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fate Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for FATE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

Trading performance analysis for FATE stock

Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.61. With this latest performance, FATE shares dropped by -31.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 127.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FATE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.52 for Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.81, while it was recorded at 4.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.09 for the last 200 days.

Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fate Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.48 and a Current Ratio set at 8.48.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fate Therapeutics Inc [FATE]

The top three institutional holders of FATE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FATE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FATE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.