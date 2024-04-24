Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc [DAWN] gain 13.97% so far this year. What now?

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: DAWN] gained 8.19% on the last trading session, reaching $16.64 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 692.41K shares, DAWN reached a trading volume of 6648908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc [DAWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAWN shares is $35.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAWN stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.98 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.19.

Trading performance analysis for DAWN stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc [DAWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.89. With this latest performance, DAWN shares gained by 7.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.44 for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc [DAWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.23, while it was recorded at 15.52 for the last single week of trading, and 13.52 for the last 200 days.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc [DAWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.72 and a Current Ratio set at 12.72.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc [DAWN]

The top three institutional holders of DAWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DAWN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DAWN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.