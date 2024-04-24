Datadog Inc [DDOG] gain 4.17% so far this year. What now?

Datadog Inc [NASDAQ: DDOG] surged by $4.37 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $126.44.

Datadog Inc stock has also loss -0.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DDOG stock has declined by -1.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 46.89% and gained 4.17% year-on date.

The market cap for DDOG stock reached $41.96 billion, with 305.40 million shares outstanding and 274.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 5095741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Datadog Inc [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $147.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Datadog Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-24-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $98 to $140, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc is set at 4.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 66.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.12.

DDOG stock trade performance evaluation

Datadog Inc [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.33 for Datadog Inc [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.79, while it was recorded at 123.43 for the last single week of trading, and 110.58 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc [DDOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Datadog Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.12 and a Current Ratio set at 3.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Datadog Inc [DDOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc go to 14.20%.

Datadog Inc [DDOG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DDOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.