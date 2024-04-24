Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $36

Citizens Financial Group Inc [NYSE: CFG] closed the trading session at $34.97.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.52 percent and weekly performance of 7.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.99M shares, CFG reached to a volume of 4208695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $38.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $38 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on CFG stock. On October 25, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CFG shares from 29 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.96.

CFG stock trade performance evaluation

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.90. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.40 for Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.36, while it was recorded at 33.89 for the last single week of trading, and 30.05 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Citizens Financial Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc go to 0.85%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc [CFG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CFG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.