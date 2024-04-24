Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] Is Currently 80.76 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cazoo Group Ltd [NYSE: CZOO] surged by $4.03 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $9.02.

Cazoo Group Ltd stock has also gained 50.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CZOO stock has inclined by 115.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -78.78% and lost -5.05% year-on date.

The market cap for CZOO stock reached $44.11 million, with 4.89 million shares outstanding and 4.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, CZOO reached a trading volume of 23584691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZOO shares is $167.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZOO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Cazoo Group Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Cazoo Group Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on CZOO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cazoo Group Ltd is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04.

CZOO stock trade performance evaluation

Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.33. With this latest performance, CZOO shares gained by 143.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.03, while it was recorded at 6.05 for the last single week of trading, and 47.18 for the last 200 days.

Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cazoo Group Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.26 and a Current Ratio set at 16.95.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZOO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cazoo Group Ltd go to -1.68%.

Cazoo Group Ltd [CZOO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CZOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CZOO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CZOO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.