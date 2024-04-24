Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] gain 25.50% so far this year. What now?

Blue Owl Capital Inc [NYSE: OWL] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 1.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.70.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5063263 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blue Owl Capital Inc stands at 2.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.48%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for OWL stock reached $8.71 billion, with 464.43 million shares outstanding and 456.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, OWL reached a trading volume of 5063263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $21.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on OWL stock. On October 20, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for OWL shares from 15 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 9.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

How has OWL stock performed recently?

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.91. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.04 for Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.19, while it was recorded at 18.42 for the last single week of trading, and 14.47 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Blue Owl Capital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

Earnings analysis for Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc go to 18.41%.

Insider trade positions for Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]

The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in OWL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in OWL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.