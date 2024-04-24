American Express Co. [AXP] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $221

American Express Co. [NYSE: AXP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.56% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.44%.

Over the last 12 months, AXP stock rose by 45.90%. The one-year American Express Co. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.78. The average equity rating for AXP stock is currently 2.26, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $171.88 billion, with 723.00 million shares outstanding and 718.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, AXP stock reached a trading volume of 4679021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Express Co. [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $228.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for American Express Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2024, representing the official price target for American Express Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $212 to $222, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on AXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Co. is set at 4.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 75.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.51.

AXP Stock Performance Analysis:

American Express Co. [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.44. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.14 for American Express Co. [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 220.68, while it was recorded at 227.63 for the last single week of trading, and 180.99 for the last 200 days.

AXP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Co. go to 14.63%.

American Express Co. [AXP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.