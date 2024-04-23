ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc ADR [ZTO] Stock trading around $20.10 per share: What’s Next?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [NYSE: ZTO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.80% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.87%.

Over the last 12 months, ZTO stock dropped by -30.76%. The one-year ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.38. The average equity rating for ZTO stock is currently 1.19, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.03 billion, with 606.77 million shares outstanding and 595.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, ZTO stock reached a trading volume of 10298292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc ADR [ZTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $28.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $37 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2023, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR stock. On August 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ZTO shares from 27 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.82.

ZTO Stock Performance Analysis:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [ZTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, ZTO shares dropped by -7.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.81 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.13, while it was recorded at 19.74 for the last single week of trading, and 22.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc ADR Fundamentals:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

ZTO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR go to 17.80%.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc ADR [ZTO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ZTO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ZTO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.