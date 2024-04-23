Matterport Inc [MTTR] gain 78.44% so far this year. What now?

Matterport Inc [NASDAQ: MTTR] closed the trading session at $4.80.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 78.44 percent and weekly performance of 159.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 131.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 153.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 101.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, MTTR reached to a volume of 71976578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Matterport Inc [MTTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTTR shares is $4.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Matterport Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Matterport Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on MTTR stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MTTR shares from 5 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matterport Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

MTTR stock trade performance evaluation

Matterport Inc [MTTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 159.46. With this latest performance, MTTR shares gained by 153.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.38 for Matterport Inc [MTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0900, while it was recorded at 2.3700 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4300 for the last 200 days.

Matterport Inc [MTTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Matterport Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.35 and a Current Ratio set at 9.56.

Matterport Inc [MTTR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MTTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MTTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MTTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.