Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI] Is Currently -4.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Indie Semiconductor Inc [NASDAQ: INDI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.66% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.83%.

Over the last 12 months, INDI stock dropped by -41.47%. The one-year Indie Semiconductor Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.66. The average equity rating for INDI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $936.25 million, with 163.19 million shares outstanding and 153.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, INDI stock reached a trading volume of 7547863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDI shares is $12.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Indie Semiconductor Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CJS Securities raised their target price to Market Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Indie Semiconductor Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $13, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on INDI stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for INDI shares from 9 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Indie Semiconductor Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for INDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

INDI Stock Performance Analysis:

Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.83. With this latest performance, INDI shares dropped by -23.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.59 for Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.56, while it was recorded at 5.53 for the last single week of trading, and 6.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Indie Semiconductor Inc Fundamentals:

Indie Semiconductor Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.72 and a Current Ratio set at 1.96.

Indie Semiconductor Inc [INDI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of INDI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in INDI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in INDI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.