Berenberg lifts Stellantis N.V [STLA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Stellantis N.V [NYSE: STLA] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -4.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.58.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7451088 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Stellantis N.V stands at 1.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.61%.

The market cap for STLA stock reached $70.64 billion, with 3.02 billion shares outstanding and 2.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, STLA reached a trading volume of 7451088 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stellantis N.V [STLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $30.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Stellantis N.V stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for STLA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

How has STLA stock performed recently?

Stellantis N.V [STLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.36. With this latest performance, STLA shares dropped by -15.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.05 for Stellantis N.V [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.87, while it was recorded at 25.54 for the last single week of trading, and 21.85 for the last 200 days.

Stellantis N.V [STLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Stellantis N.V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

Earnings analysis for Stellantis N.V [STLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V go to -6.45%.

Insider trade positions for Stellantis N.V [STLA]

The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in STLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in STLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.