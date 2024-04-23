Argus lifts Philip Morris International Inc [PM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Philip Morris International Inc [NYSE: PM] price surged by 0.31 percent to reach at $0.29.

The one-year PM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.08. The average equity rating for PM stock is currently 1.68, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Philip Morris International Inc [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $108.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $86.50, while UBS kept a Sell rating on PM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 18.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.34.

PM Stock Performance Analysis:

Philip Morris International Inc [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.16. With this latest performance, PM shares gained by 2.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.79 for Philip Morris International Inc [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.24, while it was recorded at 91.82 for the last single week of trading, and 93.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Philip Morris International Inc Fundamentals:

Philip Morris International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

PM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc go to 9.66%.

Philip Morris International Inc [PM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.