why Bank Of America Corp. [BAC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $39.53

Bank Of America Corp. [NYSE: BAC] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 3.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $36.97.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 56208507 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bank Of America Corp. stands at 3.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.11%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for BAC stock reached $291.05 billion, with 7.90 billion shares outstanding and 7.86 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.75M shares, BAC reached a trading volume of 56208507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bank Of America Corp. [BAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $39.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Bank Of America Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $39 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2024, representing the official price target for Bank Of America Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $39, while HSBC Securities kept a Hold rating on BAC stock. On January 30, 2024, analysts increased their price target for BAC shares from 32 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank Of America Corp. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10.

How has BAC stock performed recently?

Bank Of America Corp. [BAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.30. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.02 for Bank Of America Corp. [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.57, while it was recorded at 35.72 for the last single week of trading, and 31.41 for the last 200 days.

Bank Of America Corp. [BAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bank Of America Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings analysis for Bank Of America Corp. [BAC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank Of America Corp. go to 24.37%.

Insider trade positions for Bank Of America Corp. [BAC]

There are presently around $218.12 billion, or None% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.