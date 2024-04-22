why Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $201.42

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] slipped around -8.44 points on Friday, while shares priced at $146.64 at the close of the session, down -5.44%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 74.44M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 71105092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $201.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $180 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 7.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 211.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.86.

How has AMD stock performed recently?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.19. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -18.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.16 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 179.39, while it was recorded at 155.90 for the last single week of trading, and 135.99 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.86 and a Current Ratio set at 2.51.

Earnings analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 24.96%.

Insider trade positions for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.