Wall Street Analyst Initiated United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]. What else is Wall St. saying

United Airlines Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UAL] loss -0.08% on the last trading session, reaching $51.38 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.25M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 16989330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $67.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2024, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $65, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on UAL stock. On January 24, 2024, analysts increased their price target for UAL shares from 55 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.68.

Trading performance analysis for UAL stock

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.92. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 11.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.31 for United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.35, while it was recorded at 46.82 for the last single week of trading, and 44.19 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

United Airlines Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Airlines Holdings Inc go to 29.66%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]

The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in UAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.