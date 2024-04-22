Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [NASDAQ: ERIC] gained 0.79% on the last trading session, reaching $5.10 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.34M shares, ERIC reached a trading volume of 19674033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $5.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR stock. On November 30, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ERIC shares from 7.80 to 5.90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for ERIC stock

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.29. With this latest performance, ERIC shares dropped by -8.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.35 for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.36, while it was recorded at 4.95 for the last single week of trading, and 5.25 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR go to 1.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]

The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ERIC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ERIC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.