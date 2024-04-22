Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain 56.17% so far this year. What now?

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -7.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $75.01.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15914622 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vertiv Holdings Co stands at 6.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.49%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for VRT stock reached $28.65 billion, with 381.79 million shares outstanding and 365.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.11M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 15914622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $89.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. On October 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for VRT shares from 11.75 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 4.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 37.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

How has VRT stock performed recently?

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.59. With this latest performance, VRT shares dropped by -3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 500.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.99 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.94, while it was recorded at 80.19 for the last single week of trading, and 48.89 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

Earnings analysis for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 26.70%.

Insider trade positions for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.