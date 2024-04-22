Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] moved up 2.87: Why It’s Important

Vale S.A. ADR [NYSE: VALE] price surged by 2.87 percent to reach at $0.34.

The one-year VALE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.81. The average equity rating for VALE stock is currently 1.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vale S.A. ADR [VALE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VALE shares is $16.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VALE stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vale S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Vale S.A. ADR stock. On November 16, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for VALE shares from 18 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vale S.A. ADR is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VALE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for VALE in the course of the last twelve months was 7.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

VALE Stock Performance Analysis:

Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, VALE shares dropped by -1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VALE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.81 for Vale S.A. ADR [VALE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.66, while it was recorded at 11.91 for the last single week of trading, and 13.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vale S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

Vale S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VALE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VALE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VALE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.