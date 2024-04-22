Plug Power Inc [PLUG] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $2

Plug Power Inc [NASDAQ: PLUG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.17% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.07%.

Over the last 12 months, PLUG stock dropped by -71.44%. The one-year Plug Power Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.8. The average equity rating for PLUG stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $1.76 billion, with 684.25 million shares outstanding and 624.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 41.05M shares, PLUG stock reached a trading volume of 32051469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Plug Power Inc [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $5.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn Atlantic raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

PLUG Stock Performance Analysis:

Plug Power Inc [PLUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.07. With this latest performance, PLUG shares dropped by -26.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.28 for Plug Power Inc [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.44, while it was recorded at 2.71 for the last single week of trading, and 5.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plug Power Inc Fundamentals:

Plug Power Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 1.85.

Plug Power Inc [PLUG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PLUG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PLUG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.