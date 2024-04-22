Market Analysts see TeraWulf Inc [WULF] gaining to $4.20. Time to buy?

TeraWulf Inc [NASDAQ: WULF] closed the trading session at $2.29.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.58 percent and weekly performance of 12.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 100.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 65.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.89M shares, WULF reached to a volume of 14289159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TeraWulf Inc [WULF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $3.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2023, representing the official price target for TeraWulf Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on WULF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

WULF stock trade performance evaluation

TeraWulf Inc [WULF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.25. With this latest performance, WULF shares dropped by -1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.93 for TeraWulf Inc [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.15, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 1.92 for the last 200 days.

TeraWulf Inc [WULF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TeraWulf Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

TeraWulf Inc [WULF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WULF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.