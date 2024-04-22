Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] Stock trading around $66.76 per share: What’s Next?

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.91% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.92%.

Over the last 12 months, GILD stock dropped by -20.63%. The one-year Gilead Sciences, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.49. The average equity rating for GILD stock is currently 2.32, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $83.25 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 1.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.41M shares, GILD stock reached a trading volume of 10656740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $85.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Gilead Sciences, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $88 to $95, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on GILD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences, Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

GILD Stock Performance Analysis:

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, GILD shares dropped by -9.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.30 for Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.01, while it was recorded at 66.98 for the last single week of trading, and 76.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gilead Sciences, Inc. Fundamentals:

Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

GILD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. go to 5.38%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GILD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GILD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.