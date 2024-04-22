DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] Is Currently -2.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] loss -2.31% or -0.96 points to close at $40.68 with a heavy trading volume of 11684018 shares.

The daily chart for DKNG points out that the company has recorded 42.44% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.81M shares, DKNG reached to a volume of 11684018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $51.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $54 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2024, representing the official price target for DraftKings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on DKNG stock. On March 25, 2024, analysts increased their price target for DKNG shares from 51 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71.

Trading performance analysis for DKNG stock

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.01. With this latest performance, DKNG shares dropped by -12.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.82 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.71, while it was recorded at 42.64 for the last single week of trading, and 35.33 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DKNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DKNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.