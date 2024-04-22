Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC] is -47.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blue Star Foods Corp [NASDAQ: BSFC] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 18.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.08.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 92282468 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blue Star Foods Corp stands at 29.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.60%.

The market cap for BSFC stock reached $3.09 million, with 40.68 million shares outstanding and 32.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, BSFC reached a trading volume of 92282468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSFC shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Star Foods Corp is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has BSFC stock performed recently?

Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, BSFC shares dropped by -21.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.20 for Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1000, while it was recorded at 0.0693 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3232 for the last 200 days.

Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Blue Star Foods Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

Insider trade positions for Blue Star Foods Corp [BSFC]

The top three institutional holders of BSFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BSFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BSFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.