Alphabet Inc [GOOG] moved down -1.11: Why It’s Important

Alphabet Inc [NASDAQ: GOOG] closed the trading session at $155.72.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.49 percent and weekly performance of -2.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.07M shares, GOOG reached to a volume of 20143766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alphabet Inc [GOOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOG shares is $167.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $116 to $119, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on GOOG stock. On October 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GOOG shares from 140 to 134.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOG in the course of the last twelve months was 27.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

GOOG stock trade performance evaluation

Alphabet Inc [GOOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, GOOG shares gained by 4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.94 for Alphabet Inc [GOOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.53, while it was recorded at 156.48 for the last single week of trading, and 138.25 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc [GOOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alphabet Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alphabet Inc [GOOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc go to 19.25%.

Alphabet Inc [GOOG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GOOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GOOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GOOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.