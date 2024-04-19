YPF ADR [YPF] Is Currently -2.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

YPF ADR [NYSE: YPF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.05% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.75%.

Over the last 12 months, YPF stock rose by 56.06%. The one-year YPF ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.9. The average equity rating for YPF stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.50 billion, with 393.26 million shares outstanding and 393.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, YPF stock reached a trading volume of 2333928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on YPF ADR [YPF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YPF shares is $19.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YPF stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for YPF ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $10.50 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2024, representing the official price target for YPF ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $27, while UBS kept a Buy rating on YPF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YPF ADR is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for YPF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52.

YPF Stock Performance Analysis:

YPF ADR [YPF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.75. With this latest performance, YPF shares gained by 0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YPF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.80 for YPF ADR [YPF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.74, while it was recorded at 20.03 for the last single week of trading, and 15.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into YPF ADR Fundamentals:

YPF ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

YPF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YPF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for YPF ADR go to -11.10%.

YPF ADR [YPF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of YPF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in YPF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in YPF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.