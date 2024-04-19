Wall Street Analyst Initiated Elevance Health Inc [ELV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Elevance Health Inc [NYSE: ELV] gained 3.19% on the last trading session, reaching $525.19 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, ELV reached a trading volume of 2594748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Elevance Health Inc [ELV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELV shares is $580.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELV stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Elevance Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Elevance Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $500 to $571, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on ELV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elevance Health Inc is set at 9.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELV in the course of the last twelve months was 53.22.

Trading performance analysis for ELV stock

Elevance Health Inc [ELV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.63. With this latest performance, ELV shares gained by 1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.11 for Elevance Health Inc [ELV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 507.99, while it was recorded at 507.74 for the last single week of trading, and 473.50 for the last 200 days.

Elevance Health Inc [ELV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Elevance Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Elevance Health Inc [ELV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elevance Health Inc go to 11.81%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Elevance Health Inc [ELV]

The top three institutional holders of ELV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ELV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ELV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.