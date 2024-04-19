Wall Street Analyst Initiated Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: AQST] gained 14.80% or 0.58 points to close at $4.50 with a heavy trading volume of 5775402 shares.

The daily chart for AQST points out that the company has recorded 154.24% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, AQST reached to a volume of 5775402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQST shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQST stock is a recommendation set at 1.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2024, representing the official price target for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on AQST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.00.

Trading performance analysis for AQST stock

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.02. With this latest performance, AQST shares dropped by -15.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 154.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 246.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.65 for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.97, while it was recorded at 4.02 for the last single week of trading, and 2.39 for the last 200 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 2.24.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 157.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQST.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Aquestive Therapeutics Inc [AQST]

The top three institutional holders of AQST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in AQST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in AQST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.