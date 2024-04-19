The Benchmark Company slashes price target on ProPetro Holding Corp [PUMP] – find out why.

ProPetro Holding Corp [NYSE: PUMP] jumped around 0.25 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.44 at the close of the session, up 3.05%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, PUMP reached a trading volume of 3674640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ProPetro Holding Corp [PUMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PUMP shares is $11.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PUMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for ProPetro Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2023, representing the official price target for ProPetro Holding Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProPetro Holding Corp is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PUMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for PUMP in the course of the last twelve months was 234.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

How has PUMP stock performed recently?

ProPetro Holding Corp [PUMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, PUMP shares gained by 9.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PUMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.42 for ProPetro Holding Corp [PUMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.84, while it was recorded at 8.31 for the last single week of trading, and 9.02 for the last 200 days.

ProPetro Holding Corp [PUMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ProPetro Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Earnings analysis for ProPetro Holding Corp [PUMP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PUMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ProPetro Holding Corp go to -10.90%.

Insider trade positions for ProPetro Holding Corp [PUMP]

The top three institutional holders of PUMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PUMP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PUMP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.